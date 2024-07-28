 Skip to main content
Blake Snell linked to 2 contenders in trade rumors

July 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Blake Snell pitching for the Giants

Apr 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants appear open to a trade involving starting pitcher Blake Snell, and two intriguing teams have emerged as potential landing spots.

In a pair of separate reports, Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggested that the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have both looked into a Snell trade. Snell played for the Padres from 2021 to 2023, while the Yankees were interested in Snell during the offseason before he signed with the Giants.

Heyman adds that it is no guarantee that Snell gets traded, as the Giants have played better of late. Part of that is down to Snell, who struck out 15 in his last start against Colorado.

The Yankees pursued Snell when he was a free agent in the offseason, but the two sides never seemed to get all that close to a contract agreement. The Padres had Snell for three years, but due to his contract demands, they never made much of an effort to retain him, even after he won the NL Cy Young Award for them last season.

Snell can opt out of his contract and test free agency again at the end of the season. That will weigh on the mind of interested contenders, but there is no denying he is pitching very well right now, allowing just two runs and eight hits in 24 innings since the start of July.

