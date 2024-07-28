Blake Snell linked to 2 contenders in trade rumors

The San Francisco Giants appear open to a trade involving starting pitcher Blake Snell, and two intriguing teams have emerged as potential landing spots.

In a pair of separate reports, Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggested that the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have both looked into a Snell trade. Snell played for the Padres from 2021 to 2023, while the Yankees were interested in Snell during the offseason before he signed with the Giants.

News: Yankees are among 6 teams to check in on Blake Snell. While Giants listen, Snell turned in uber dominant performance Saturday (15 K), SF starters are killing it now and they’re just 4 1/2 out of WC. Other complications: NYY in top tax bracket and BS $30M 2025 player option — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2024

Uber aggressive Padres are among a half-dozen teams to check in on their former pitcher Blake Snell, who won his 2nd Cy Young for them in 2023. Still iffy on possible trade for BS with SF also playing well now (and Snell dominating Saturday) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2024

Heyman adds that it is no guarantee that Snell gets traded, as the Giants have played better of late. Part of that is down to Snell, who struck out 15 in his last start against Colorado.

The Yankees pursued Snell when he was a free agent in the offseason, but the two sides never seemed to get all that close to a contract agreement. The Padres had Snell for three years, but due to his contract demands, they never made much of an effort to retain him, even after he won the NL Cy Young Award for them last season.

Snell can opt out of his contract and test free agency again at the end of the season. That will weigh on the mind of interested contenders, but there is no denying he is pitching very well right now, allowing just two runs and eight hits in 24 innings since the start of July.