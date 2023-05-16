Blue Jays think they know why Aaron Judge was looking to side

The Toronto Blue Jays think they know why Aaron Judge was looking off to the side during his 8th-inning at-bat on Monday night.

Judge homered twice and walked three times in his New York Yankees’ 7-4 win over the Jays. Toronto’s TV announcers made note of how Judge was glancing out the side of his eyes before homering in the 8th (watch here).

Judge said after the game that he was looking over to his dugout because he was monitoring his teammates. The Jays said they were going to look into things.

So what was happening?

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Toronto thinks they were tipping pitches and that Judge was glancing to get the tip from his coaches/teammates.

There is an assumption on the Jays' side that their pitchers/catcher were betraying the identity of the forthcoming pitches last night, and that this was being conveyed to Aaron Judge — and this is why he was glancing to his right, for info. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 16, 2023

The Blue Jays also apparently took issue with the positioning of the Yankees’ base coaches.

The #BlueJays spoke with the league this morning about last night's game. At this point, Toronto seems to be taking issue with where New York's bases coaches were positioned, which contradicts Judge's answer post-game. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 16, 2023

John Schnedier on whether there was concern about the positioning of the Yankees' base coaches: "I think that there’s boxes on the field for a reason. I think when it’s a glaring 30 feet where you’re not in that spot, you kind of put two and two together a little bit.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 16, 2023

Suffice it to say the Blue Jays aren’t buying Judge’s explanation. It sure seems like they feel Judge and the Yankees were taking advantage of something New York noticed.