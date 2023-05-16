 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 16, 2023

Blue Jays think they know why Aaron Judge was looking to side

May 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Aaron Judge smiles

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays think they know why Aaron Judge was looking off to the side during his 8th-inning at-bat on Monday night.

Judge homered twice and walked three times in his New York Yankees’ 7-4 win over the Jays. Toronto’s TV announcers made note of how Judge was glancing out the side of his eyes before homering in the 8th (watch here).

Judge said after the game that he was looking over to his dugout because he was monitoring his teammates. The Jays said they were going to look into things.

So what was happening?

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Toronto thinks they were tipping pitches and that Judge was glancing to get the tip from his coaches/teammates.

The Blue Jays also apparently took issue with the positioning of the Yankees’ base coaches.

Suffice it to say the Blue Jays aren’t buying Judge’s explanation. It sure seems like they feel Judge and the Yankees were taking advantage of something New York noticed.

Article Tags

Aaron JudgeToronto Blue Jays
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus