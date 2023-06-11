Blue Jays have new alcohol-themed good luck charm?

The Toronto Blue Jays may be going full 21st Amendment.

Toronto avoided the series sweep on Sunday with a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Twins. Trailing 6-1 at one point during the contest, the Blue Jays got three runs back in the fifth inning but were still down 6-4 in the eighth inning. Fortunately, Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal both got themselves on base to start the frame before Cavan Biggio gave Toronto the lead for good with a three-run blast.

Speaking with reporters after the win, Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman revealed that he may have been to thank for the rally. Gausman said he was sipping on a beer in the trainer’s room when the eighth-inning rally began, per Mitch Bannon of SI. Being a superstitious guy, Gausman cracked open another beer before Biggio’s at-bat … and watched as Biggio proceeded to homer. Gausman even dubbed them “rally beers.”

Of course, Gausman, who got the start for Toronto on Sunday, had already been pulled from the game several innings prior to that. That is why he was able to kick back a few cold ones there (something that obviously wouldn’t be feasible for the rest of his still-playing teammates).

But the power of the rally beer is still very real. Even this retired ex-World Series champion has admitted that he would enjoy some in the clubhouse.