Blue Jays reportedly eyeing top free agent OF after big trade

The Toronto Blue Jays made one major move on Wednesday, but it may be a prelude to another significant one.

A report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com Wednesday indicated that the Blue Jays are interested in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, formerly of the New York Mets. Nimmo would likely take over in center field after Toronto traded Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday.

The #BlueJays are showing interest in free agent OF Brandon Nimmo, sources say; the trade of Teoscar Hernández has freed up a spot in the Toronto lineup to add the left-handed bat they’ve lacked. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2022

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins did not name names, but made clear that the team would be in the market for free agents of Nimmo’s caliber after dealing Hernandez.

Ross Atkins said a few times that Blue Jays have opportunities to add OFers via free agency but I thought this was telling: “We're in a better position to do so now from a resource and from a playing time and recruitment standpoint." FAs can now see how they fit puzzle. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) November 16, 2022

Hernandez was shipped to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, opening up a spot in the lineup for someone like Nimmo. The Blue Jays have been very right-handed in recent years, and Nimmo would provide a left-handed bat with strong defensive skills. Whatever the case, Toronto clearly made the Hernandez trade with additional moves in mind, be it Nimmo or someone else.