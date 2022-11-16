 Skip to main content
Blue Jays reportedly eyeing top free agent OF after big trade

November 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Vladimir Guerrero Jr in a hat

Feb 17, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays made one major move on Wednesday, but it may be a prelude to another significant one.

A report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com Wednesday indicated that the Blue Jays are interested in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, formerly of the New York Mets. Nimmo would likely take over in center field after Toronto traded Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins did not name names, but made clear that the team would be in the market for free agents of Nimmo’s caliber after dealing Hernandez.

Hernandez was shipped to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, opening up a spot in the lineup for someone like Nimmo. The Blue Jays have been very right-handed in recent years, and Nimmo would provide a left-handed bat with strong defensive skills. Whatever the case, Toronto clearly made the Hernandez trade with additional moves in mind, be it Nimmo or someone else.

