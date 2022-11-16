Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have acquired a new starting outfielder in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernandez was traded from Toronto to the Mariners on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Blue Jays are getting pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko in the deal.

Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.

Hernandez should give Seattle a great middle-of-the-order bat, which was a need for them. The addition of Swanson, who posted a 1.68 ERA in 57 appearances last season, will help the Blue Jays solidify the back end of their bullpen.