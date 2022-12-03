Pirates All-Star reportedly requests trade

One MLB player is singing, “Yo ho, yo ho, no more pirate’s life for me.”

Jason Mackey of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting on Saturday that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the team. Mackey writes that it is not known exactly why Reynolds made such a request but that recent negotiations with the team on a potential long-term extension failed to gain much traction.

Reynolds, 27, batted .262 with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs for Pittsburgh in 2022. The year before that, he made the NL All-Star team on the strength of slightly more impressive stats (hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs).

But Reynolds, who has spent his entire MLB career with the Pirates, has already experienced nearly a lifetime’s worth of losing. Since Reynolds debuted in 2019, Pittsburgh has gone a miserable 211-335 (.386) and qualified for the playoffs a whopping zero total times.

Trade requests are fairly rare among MLB players, so it will be curious to see how the Pirates navigate the situation with Reynolds still under club control through 2025. Pittsburgh was also likely caught off-guard by Reynolds’ request considering how they had been approaching the offseason.