Blue Jays may be making big change to their trade deadline strategy

With 11 days to go before the MLB trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be making a big change in their thinking.

The Blue Jays are now willing to trade players who are under team control for 2025, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. That likely means that the team would at least be willing to listen to offers for star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays are expected to consider trade offers for players under contract beyond 2024, not merely those on expiring contracts. A strong contingent of scouts will be in Toronto tonight for the Chris Bassitt-Jack Flaherty matchup.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 19, 2024

Both Guerrero and Bichette have one year of team control remaining and are eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Previously, the Blue Jays had appeared reluctant to trade them, as doing so would essentially be an admission that their efforts to build a winner around the pair have been a failure. That would also rule out any chance of Toronto signing either player to a long-term contract extension.

Guerrero has said he does not particularly want to leave Toronto, but understands that might not be up to him. He is likely the more attractive trade candidate right now, as he boasts a .288 average and 14 home runs. Bichette, who has struggled all season, is probably less attractive with a .222 average.

The Blue Jays are 44-52 entering play Friday and are 9.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. They simply are not going anywhere this year, and it is not clear they’ll be good enough next year to justifying standing pat with their core.