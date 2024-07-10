Report reveals why Blue Jays are reluctant to trade 2 star players

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the most intriguing teams to watch ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. While it appears likely they will put players with expiring contracts on the market, they appear much more hesitant to move star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette.

There are two big reasons for this reluctance, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Blue Jays have had contract talks with both Guerrero and Bichette, and a source said the gap between the sides in each case is “much smaller” than has been reported. That could give Toronto some encouragement that a long-term agreement could be reached with at least one of the two players.

In addition, one American League executive suggested that the Blue Jays could simply want to run it back with the same core in 2025 despite their struggles in 2024.

“There’s some chance they run it back next year,” the executive told Feinsand. “They should be so much better. It has to be extremely frustrating for them.”

Both Guerrero and Bichette will become free agents after the 2025 season unless the Blue Jays can sign them to long-term deals. Guerrero has said he would like to re-sign, but Bichette seems more pessimistic about his long-term future with the team.