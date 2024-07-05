Vladimir Guerrero Jr. weighs in on Blue Jays trade rumors

As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to struggle, rumors persist that they could consider big trade deadline moves involving their star players. That could include Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is only under team control through 2025.

On Thursday, Guerrero Jr. made clear that he wants to spend his entire career with the Blue Jays, and would much rather sign a contract extension. However, he made clear that he knows the game is a “business” and that he could well be dealt.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on extension, trade deadline, future with #BlueJays:

“Man, I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here all my life. But this is business." Adds he doesn't think about $$$:

“My time is going to come. I don’t know if it’s soon or not but it’s going to come.” — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 4, 2024

Guerrero Jr. has previously said contract matters do not worry him much, as he will get paid eventually. That is still true, but these are his strongest comments yet indicating how much he would prefer to stay with Toronto.

The 25-year-old first baseman is hitting .296 with 13 home runs this season and has become a fan favorite in Toronto. With the Blue Jays at 39-48 entering play Friday, there have been rumors that major changes could be coming, with one of Guerrero Jr.’s big-name teammates admitting that he would not be shocked to be dealt before July 30.