Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to AL team in middle of game

The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran slugger Justin Turner on Monday, and the deal was completed in the middle of a game.

Turner was pulled from the Blue Jays’ game against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the 2nd inning on Monday, which led to immediate speculation that he had been traded. That turned out to be accurate, as the Seattle Mariners have acquired Turner.

The Blue Jays are sending outfield prospect RJ Schreck to Toronto in the deal, according to multiple reports.

The Mariners are sending outfielder RJ Schreck to the Blue Jays in exchange for Justin Turner, a source said. A ninth-round Draft pick last year, Schreck was recently promoted to Double-A Arkansas and is their No. 29 prospect by @MLBPipeline. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 29, 2024

Turner is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Seattle is taking on what’s left of his $6.7 million salary.

The 39-year-old Turner is well past his prime, but he is still capable of providing some pop. He is batting .254 with 6 home runs and 31 RBI in 89 games this season. Turner hit .276 with an impressive 23 home runs and 96 RBI with the Boston Red Sox last year, though he struck out a career-high 110 times.

Seattle entered Monday with a record of 56-51, which has them tied for the division lead in the AL West. The Blue Jays are in last place in an extremely competitive AL East and are expected to part with more veteran players ahead of the trade deadline.