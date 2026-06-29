Bo Bichette has an emotional message in return to Toronto

When the New York Mets begin the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Monday, all eyes will be on infielder Bo Bichette .

Bichette, who was drafted by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, is returning to Toronto for the first time since leaving in MLB free agency.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Bichette was emotional while speaking about his time with the organization.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Bichette said before a long pause. “I gave it everything I had… so I just hope that’s appreciated”

Bo Bichette is emotional while reflecting on his time with the Blue Jays



"I gave it everything I had… so I just hope that's appreciated" pic.twitter.com/emg6B17MiQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 29, 2026

When the Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto in free agency, that certainly made it seem like Bichette’s time in Toronto was coming to an end.

Then, after a long free agency period, Bichette signed a massive three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets , and they moved him to play third base.

Bichette’s tenure with the Mets has been up and down, but he has found a bit of a rhythm at the plate recently. He is hitting .254 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs entering Monday, and he should receive a warm welcome in his return to Toronto.