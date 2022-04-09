Bo Bichette has scary warning for rest of MLB

By pretty much any measure, Bo Bichette had a very productive 2021 season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The scary part of that is how much more he thinks he can accomplish.

Bichette revealed that he was fighting his mechanics for virtually the entire season, and that he felt he was overthinking his swing. The young shortstop said the last few games of the season were the only times he felt like himself.

“I didn’t feel like myself in September, I felt like myself in the last week of the season,” Bichette said, via Scott Mitchell of TSN. “That was the only time I felt like myself, the Yankees and Orioles series to end the season.”

In other words, Bichette led the American League with 191 hits and hit .298 with 29 home runs all while fighting his swing. He hit .500 with three home runs in those final games of the year when he did feel locked in.

Bichette is a key part of the high expectations the Jays have for the 2022 season. Perhaps those expectations are justified based on quotes like this.

Photo: Sep 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) comes off the field against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports