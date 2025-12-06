Bo Bichette linked to Blue Jays’ rival in free agency

The Toronto Blue Jays would hate to lose shortstop Bo Bichette in free agency after going to the seventh game of the World Series in 2025. They would hate it even more if they lost him to a division rival, but that reportedly could happen.

Bichette is viewed as a potentially intriguing alternative for the Boston Red Sox if they fail to retain Alex Bregman, according to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bichette may even have some advantages over Bregman, as he is four years younger than Bregman and has posted similar offensive numbers throughout his career.

Bichette has played shortstop for most of his career, but Boston could consider moving him to second base if the team does not want to displace current shortstop Trevor Story.

A two-time All-Star, Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs in 139 games last season. The 27-year-old should command a significant sum in free agency due to his age and historical production.

The Blue Jays, ideally, would like to bring Bichette back. However, the team has a lot of high-profile targets, and will not be able to afford all of them. Despite that, one would figure Bichette remains near or at the top of their list.