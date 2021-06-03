Bob Brenly taking leave of absence from Diamondbacks broadcasts

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly announced Thursday he would step away from broadcasts for the next week amid controversy over a remark he made about Marcus Stroman’s du-rag.

The controversy intensified on Thursday when Aramis Ramirez, a member of the Chicago Cubs while Brenly was a broadcaster for the team, told Zach Buchanan of The Athletic that he and other Latin American players felt singled out by Brenly because they were not white. Ramirez cited comments Brenly made about how he was a “numbers gatherer” and also claimed Brenly frequently singled out Starlin Castro and Geovany Soto, two other Latin American ex-Cubs.

In response to Ramirez, Brenly issued a new statement praising Ramirez as “one of the most successful players of his generation” and adding that he was “sorry my work offended Aramis.” In addition, Brenly said he was taking time away from the booth.

“Beginning today, I have voluntarily decided to take some time off to listen, reflect and devote my attention to awareness training related to diversity and inclusion to enhance my understanding and appreciation of others,” Brenly’s statement read. “I plan to return to the booth next homestand, hopefully a better person.”

Brenly had already apologized after his remark about Stroman during Tuesday’s broadcast. Stroman was critical of Brenly, stating that the on-air comment had “racist undertones.” Brenly said he would undergo sensitivity training in response to what happened.