Bob Brenly apologizes for Marcus Stroman du-rag crack

Former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly apologized on Wednesday for making a crack about the du-rag Marcus Stroman was wearing while pitching on Tuesday night.

Brenly, who is the TV analyst for D-Backs games, joked during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s Mets-Diamondbacks game about Stroman’s headwear.

“Pretty sure that’s the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly cracked.

mannn… why? comes out of nowhere and gets smartly totally ignored by his partner. pic.twitter.com/q810Azt1WK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 2, 2021

Stroman didn’t appreciate the joke and suggested the remark had “racist undertones.”

Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Mets manager Luis Rojas said the joke was “completely inappropriate.”

Luis Rojas on Bob Brenly's comments about Marcus Stroman's durag: "It's completely inappropriate. I was very disappointed when I heard it. If it was a joke, I didn't get it. That will not help the baseball crowd grow in this game" pic.twitter.com/Y3c9htfhnh — SNY (@SNYtv) June 2, 2021

Brenly apologized on Wednesday and said in a statement he would undergo sensitivity training.

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong. I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future,” Brenly said in his statement.

The 67-year-old began working with the Diamondbacks’ TV crew in 2012. He was the manager for their 2001 team that won the World Series. In 2015, Brenly went viral for mocking some girls taking selfies at a game.