Bob Costas makes hilarious Shane Bieber screw-up

Bob Costas had a bit of a slip of the tongue during Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Costas, calling the series for TBS, was discussing Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber’s pitch count in the bottom of the sixth inning. There was just one problem: thanks to a slip of the tongue, Costas accidentally called him pop star Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber getting his postseason moment pic.twitter.com/UkDcivaSoO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 14, 2022

Costas figures out his mistake almost immediately, but it’s too late by then. He had already gotten through the entire sentence and it was bound to go viral from there.

If it comes as any consolation, Costas is far from the only broadcaster to fall into this trap. Don’t think Bieber — the pitcher, not the singer — is not fully aware of how often it happens either.