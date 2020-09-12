Video: Twins announcer makes funny mistake with Shane Bieber’s name

Dick Bremer is probably hoping it isn’t too late to say sorry to Shane Bieber.

Before Friday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians, the Twins announcer had a funny gaffe. Bremer twice referred to the Cleveland Indians pitcher as “Justin Bieber.” Have a look:

Bremer would eventually correct himself. He also hilariously tried to play off the mistake by intentionally referring to broadcast partner Justin Morneau as “Shane Morneau.”

For Shane Bieber, being mistaken for the Canadian pop singer is certainly nothing new. In fact, he even has a funny nickname that references it. So Bremer can rest easy knowing he didn’t say anything that Shane hasn’t already heard a hundred times before.