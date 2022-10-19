Bob Costas made embarrassing Yankees mistake during ALDS Game 5

Despite being in the broadcast booth instead of the batter’s box, Bob Costas still managed to strike out during Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday.

With the New York Yankees on the verge of winning the game (and series) over the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran broadcaster Costas spoke on the Yankees’ history and had a pretty embarrassing foul-up. Costas mistakenly said the Yankees had not won a World Series since 2000, having apparently forgotten that the Yankees took home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2009.

Bob Costas makes a mistake here. Yankees won the World Series in 2009. pic.twitter.com/47DIQiQa2X — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) October 18, 2022

2009 marked the Yankees’ most recent championship as well as the last time that they made it to the World Series. But the Yankees can end that drought this year now that they are one of the final four MLB teams left standing (now set to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS).

To be fair to Costas, the last time that he called the World Series was in 1999 (which was also the last year that the World Series aired on NBC instead of on FOX). Thus, the 2009 Yankees’ title was probably just not at the front of his mind. Costas has also had some great moments this postseason to make up for the occasional gaffe or two.