Bob Costas goes viral for his on-air ‘SpongeBob’ lesson

Bob Costas is certainly not disappointing during this year’s MLB playoffs.

The iconic broadcaster went viral for hilarious on-air moment in Sunday’s Game 4 between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. As Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez batted against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the second inning, Costas decided to explain Gonzalez’s distinctive walk-up music — the theme song to “SpongeBob Squarepants.”

“As you well know Ron, SpongeBob lives in a pineapple under the sea,” Costas very matter-of-factly told broadcast partner Ron Darling.

Darling then passed the vibe check himself by replying, “Aye, aye, captain.”

Bob Costas is completely off the rails this postseason 😂pic.twitter.com/jSj2QV5zJQ — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 17, 2022

The 24-year-old outfielder Gonzalez has been cooking (fry-cooking, that is) all throughout the postseason with multiple walk-off hits for the Guardians already. To top it off, Gonzalez recently explained to everyone why exactly he walks up to the “SpongeBob” theme.

As for the four-decade broadcasting veteran Costas, he has already delivered other memorable on-air gems in recent days. Now it looks like Costas can also play the Mermaid Man to Gonzalez’s Barnacle Boy any day.