Report: Bob Melvin leaving Athletics to manage Padres

The San Diego Padres have made a significant splash with their choice of a new manager.

According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the Padres have reached a three-year deal with Bob Melvin to be their new manager. The agreement means Melvin will be leaving the Oakland Athletics, where he has managed since 2011.

Sources: The Padres and Bob Melvin have agreed to a three-year deal to make Melvin the next manager in San Diego. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 28, 2021

This largely comes out of nowhere. There weren’t any real indications that Melvin was open to leaving Oakland for a new team. It’s unquestionably a coup for the Padres, who get an accomplished, experienced manager who is well-liked by his players. After the second-half collapse the team suffered in 2021, that will be sorely needed.

Melvin took over as Oakland’s manager in the middle of the 2011 season. Since then, he’s posted a 853-764 record and has led the team to six playoff appearances and three AL West titles.

The Padres were clearly searching for an experienced and accomplished manager, and that search took them into some controversial territory. In the end, they get exactly what they wanted at the expense of Oakland.

Photo: Dec 9, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports