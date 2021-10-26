Report: Padres interviewed unexpected candidate for manager

San Diego Padres fans may have to buckle up if the candidate that the team recently interviewed for manager ends up getting the job.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Padres interviewed Ozzie Guillen for their managerial vacancy. The former Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins manager had his interview with them last week.

Many will probably be surprised to learn that Guillen is anywhere close to another MLB skipper job. While he has nine years of managerial experience and led the White Sox to a World Series title in 2005, Guillen is also one of the most outspoken and controversial figures in recent league history. You may recall that Guillen lasted just one season managing the Marlins, getting fired after losing 93 games and making some pro-Fidel Castro comments.

The Padres were a sub-.500 team this season and even had their star players getting heated in the dugout. Hiring Guillen to manage the team might just be the perfect recipe for putting the “fun” back in “dysfunctional.” And hey, maybe he at least showed up to the interview sober this time around.

