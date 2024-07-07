Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox makes rare public appearance at Braves game

Atlanta Braves fans were treated to a rare visit from their legendary former skipper on Saturday.

Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox made a rare public appearance during the Braves’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Cox was shown on the videoboard in between innings and received a standing ovation from the Braves faithful. Accompanied by his family (including wife Pam), Cox stood and waved to the crowd in what was a very emotional scene.

Bobby Cox is in the building! pic.twitter.com/9ztSzFAq76 — Kevin McAlpin (@KevinMcAlpin) July 7, 2024

Cox, now 83 years old, has seldom been seen by the public after he suffered a stroke back in 2019. As such, it was very cool to see him in good spirits at Saturday’s Braves game.

A 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Cox had two separate runs as Braves manager from 1978-81 and again from 1990-2010 (with a stint as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays in between). He is a four-time Manager of the Year who led Atlanta to five NL pennants as well as a World Series win in 1995. Cox’s 2,504 career victories as a manager is also fourth all-time in MLB history (behind only Connie Mack, Tony La Russa, and John McGraw).

Cox retired as a manager in 2010 and later served as an advisor for the Braves. While Cox never got to manage at Truist Park, which opened in 2017, the fans there were obviously thrilled to see him (and rightfully so).