Bobby Witt Jr. to begin season in minors

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the most exciting young prospects in all of baseball, but MLB fans are going to have to wait a while longer to see him at the sport’s highest level.

Witt has been demoted to the minors by the Kansas City Royals and will likely begin the 2021 season in Double-A, according to multiple reports.

Witt has had a solid spring, and many predicted he would make an immediate impact at the MLB level. However, the 20-year-old has played only 37 games of rookie ball to this point. Witt was drafted second overall by the Royals in 2019, but the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

While many will accuse the Royals of service time manipulation, you can easily make the argument that Witt needs more time in the minors. He batted .262 in rookie ball in 2019, and it would be a surprise if we did not see him in the majors at some point in 2021.

Witt, the son of former longtime MLB pitcher Bobby Witt, has already dazzled fans with his incredible power. The towering home run he hit earlier this month (video here) was a preview of what is to come from him.