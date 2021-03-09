 Skip to main content
Video: Bobby Witt Jr. blasted a home run nearly 500 feet

March 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bobby Witt Jr

Bobby Witt Jr. is turning heads at Spring Training for the Kansas City Royals, and it’s easy to see why. On Monday, he quite literally turned heads all the way around.

Witt blasted a 484-foot home run during the Royals’ 10-3 win over the Oakland A’s in the spring on Monday. The monstrous shot came in the fourth inning with a runner on and sailed over the grass hill and onto the concourse.

That’s quite a blast by Witt, who was the No. 2 overall pick by Kansas City in the 2019 draft. He is the son of former longtime MLB pitcher Bobby Witt, who spent 16 years in the bigs, including 11 with the Texas Rangers.

Witt Jr. is only 20 years old. He batted .262 playing rookie ball for 37 games during 2019. He seems poised for a breakout year this season.

