Bobby Witt Jr. had great moment with Royals fan after falling short of cycle

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. on Monday was just a single shy of the cycle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He credited one Royals fan for nearly predicting the cycle into existence.

Witt already had three of the four components for the cycle through just four innings at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The superstar shortstop hit a triple in the 1st, doubled in the 3rd, and hit a three-run homer in the 4th.

Despite needing just a single, Witt fell short of the feat over his next two at-bats. Witt got plunked in the sixth inning, which led to Royals fans showering Diamondbacks reliever Humberto Castellanos with boos. The Royals later slugger flew out during his last chance in the 8th.

Bobby Witt Jr. gets plunked just a single shy of the cycle The Royals and their fans were NOT happy pic.twitter.com/CEKDjjlJEP — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 23, 2024

Witt was still in great spirits after the Royals’ 10-4 win. During his postgame interview, he revealed that one fan behind home plate had told him to hit for the cycle during his very first at-bat.

“Some guy in the front row said to hit for the cycle [during] my first at-bat. I think that’s him right there,” Witt said, while pointing at the fan.

“First three at-bats, I’m like, ‘Dang, he needs to come to every game.'”

A triple. A double. And a home run. Bobby Witt Jr. only needed a single for a cycle. "I definitely wanted to do it for the fans. These fans are awesome out here." Believe it or not, one fan almost called his cycle before his first at-bat. "After the first three at-bats, I'm… pic.twitter.com/xtDyz5Xm53 — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 23, 2024

Given how well Witt has performed after the All-Star break, the Royals would probably bring the fan back every game if Witt asked.

In four games since the Midsummer Classic, Witt has gone 12-for-15 with 6 RBIs and 5 extra-base hits. Kansas City has won four in a row since the break.