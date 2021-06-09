 Skip to main content
Bobby Witt Jr. says umpire missed call on home run robbery

June 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bobby Witt Jr home plate

Kansas City Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. says that the umpire missed the call when he cost the infielder a home run on Tuesday.

Witt went 3-for-4 in his Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ 7-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday. He homered in the first and should have had a second home run in the fifth. But there was one problem: the umpire said he didn’t step on home plate.

That’s weird, because it sure looked like he stepped on the plate, at least from our angle.

Witt Jr. even said on Twitter after the game that he stepped on the plate:

Despite the appearances and Witt’s insistence, Frisco appealed the call. Witt was called out at home for not touching the plate and credited with a triple. Witt now has 10 home runs on the season instead of 11.

The 20-year-old was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He looked great in spring training but is batting .257 with an .877 OPS this season.

.

