Brandon Nimmo says first Mets game without fans was ‘like playing in Miami’

Sports teams that are known for their low attendance figures are quickly becoming the subject of a lot of cracks as players get used to playing without fans in the stands.

The New York Mets hosted the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday night in their first “preseason” game against a different club. As will be the case everywhere, the game was held without fans in the stands.

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo described the experience as “like playing in Miami.”

Brandon Nimmo on playing a game in empty Citi Field last night: "No knock against Miami," Nimmo said, "but it kind of just felt like playing in Miami." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 19, 2020

The Marlins are infamous for their low attendance figures. Marlins Park hosted just 10,013 fans on average in 2019, the lowest in MLB for the second consecutive season. The Marlins were the only MLB team to fail to reach one million total fans as well, with a total of just 811,104 attendees.

While Nimmo meant no disrespect, it’s an easy comparison to make. Expect the Marlins to be something of a comparison point or joke for a lot of MLB players, much like the Chargers have been around the NFL.