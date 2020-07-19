Peyton Manning took a shot at the Chargers on Zoom call with Nuggets

Peyton Manning certainly still pays attention to the NFL, because he brought the heat against an old AFC West rival during a recent chat with the Denver Nuggets.

Manning addressed the Nuggets via Zoom during the NBA shutdown, discussing practice and his leadership style and giving the team some advice. He also took questions from players, and according to Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee, had a hilarious response when asked how to deal with playing in an empty arena without fans.

“He was like, ‘I’m just not the one to answer that question,'” Plumlee said, via Mike Singer of the Denver Post. “‘You’d probably have to ask somebody with the Chargers or one of these other teams.'”

The Chargers have become infamous for their weak crowds since their move to Los Angeles. The away team occasionally attracts a bigger following there than the Chargers do, and Manning has clearly noticed.

How bad is it for the Chargers? Manning isn’t even the first athlete to make this joke.