Brandon Nimmo has cool gesture for opposing fan

Texas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo had a cool gesture for a rival fan who helped him out.

Nimmo robbed Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez of a home run during Sunday’s game at Daikin Park in Houston, Tex. The notoriously low right field fence can pose a problem for outfielders as many fans try to reach over for fly balls, but Nimmo got a fairly cooperative group that allowed him to make the catch.

🚨 NIMMO HOME RUN ROBBERY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2ihEQfuf6k — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 17, 2026

This was not lost on Nimmo. Later Sunday, the fan revealed on Instagram that Nimmo brought him a signed baseball later in the game, completely with the inscription “Thanks 4 letting me go after it!”

Brandon Nimmo signed ball for Astros fan who didn’t obstruct his home run robbery of Yordan Alvarez pic.twitter.com/9ip6wUVFYb — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) May 18, 2026

Nimmo did get rather fortunate. There have been some major controversies over potential fan interference in that part of the stadium over the years, but there was no question about whether Nimmo had the right to that one.

Sunday was a bad day for Houston in all facets. Nimmo’s catch came in an 8-0 Texas win that dropped the scuffling Astros to 19-29 on the season.