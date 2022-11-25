 Skip to main content
Brandon Nimmo linked to surprise team in free agency

November 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Brandon Nimmo receiving high fives

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo is one of the most in-demand free agents on the market this winter, which likely means he will have plenty of options for significant long-term contracts. One option, however, might be a bit surprising.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the teams interested in Nimmo, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are also named as interested teams.

The Rays make sense for Nimmo from a baseball standpoint, but it is tough to envision them actually putting forward the sort of contract the center fielder will likely command. The organization is typically reluctant to hand out long-term, high-dollar contracts to free agents, so a Nimmo deal would certainly be a diversion from their typical philosophy.

The 29-year-old Nimmo has drawn interest from rivals that are more willing to spend, so the Rays are probably running from behind here.

