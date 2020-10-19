Braves add to Atlanta sports fans’ terrible weekend

Fans of the Los Angeles and Tampa Bay sports teams will get to celebrate a second championship in a matter of weeks. Fans of Atlanta sports teams are nowhere near as fortunate. In fact, this weekend was particularly bad for Atlanta sports fans.

Atlanta sports fans witnessed the following events:

– Braves losing Games 5, 6 and 7 to blow a 3-1 NLCS lead

– Georgia Tech suffering its worst loss 1894

– Georgia losing to Alabama

– Georgia State losing to Arkansas State

– Atlanta United losing to Toronto FC

Jason Kirk even found a way to spin the Falcons’ win over the Vikings into a negative by saying it hurts the team’s draft position.

This is the same city that endured the Falcons’ 28-3 Super Bowl collapse against the Patriots, a season-full of collapses this year by the Falcons, and Georgia blowing leads against Alabama.

Try not to get too down, Atlanta sports fans. Even though it was a bad weekend and some down times, the Braves will be giving plenty of positive memories in the future.