Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn fired by Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made some big changes and fired Dan Quinn as expected. But Quinn wasn’t the only one to lose his job; general manager Thomas Dimitroff also was fired.

The Falcons lost at home to the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Sunday to drop to 0-5 on the season. A report from Jeff Schultz earlier in the day said that Quinn’s firing was coming. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed later in the evening that Quinn had been fired, and he said Dimitroff got the ax as well.

Team CEO Rich McKay will take over football operations for now.

The Falcons have been trending in the wrong direction since their historic collapse against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl four years ago. They won a playoff game the following year and lost in the Divisional Round, but they have had a losing record since then.

Atlanta finished each of the last two seasons 7-9 and missed the playoffs. They are 0-5 this year.

Quinn finishes with a 43-41 regular-season record and 3-2 playoff record in six seasons with Atlanta.

The firing of Dimitroff is surprising. He has been with the team since 2008 and drafted Matt Ryan. Maybe Atlanta thought it was time to move on and make some major organizational changes.