Braves’ Austin Riley had great comment about his huge home run in Game 1

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley had a great comment about his huge home run in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers were playing a low-scoring game and entered the ninth tied at 1. That’s when everything changed.

Riley was facing Blake Treinen to begin the inning and sent the fifth pitch of his at-bat deep to center to break the tie.

That was a 98-mph pitch that Riley took deep to put the Braves ahead. The magnitude of the home run was not lost on the 23-year-old.

“I didn’t feel my legs when I was running around the bases,” Riley said after the game.

Riley’s home run helped give Atlanta some momentum. Marcell Ozuna added an RBI single, and Ozzie Albies hit a 2-run home run (that Atlanta’s closer caught). The Braves won 5-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.