 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 1, 2023

Braves bolster bullpen by trading for 3-time All-Star

August 1, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Atlanta Braves stadium

Oct 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fans in the Battery prior to game three of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are collecting arms for October.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday that Atlanta is getting lefty reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. In return, the Rockies will receive Alec Barger, a righty pitching prospect in Double-A.

Hand, 33, is a three-time MLB All-Star who led the AL in saves when he was with the then-Cleveland Indians in 2020. He had not gotten too many high-leverage opportunites this season with the 42-64 Rockies (3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in more of a setup role). But Hand is still striking out batters at a substantial rate (10.3 Ks per nine innings) and has plenty of playoff experience (most recently last season in the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies).

The Braves, an MLB-leading 67-37, have virtually been working with an all-righty bullpen up to this point. The addition of Hand gives them a seasoned situational option to deploy against lefty hitters. It also continues what has been a quietly savvy trade deadline for Atlanta.

Article Tags

Atlanta BravesBrad HandColorado Rockies
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus