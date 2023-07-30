Braves acquire former .300 hitter in trade with AL team

Despite having the best record in baseball this season, the Atlanta Braves are still not satisfied.

The Braves announced Sunday that they have acquired versatile infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City will be getting back lefty reliever Taylor Hearn in return.

Lopez, 28, is a savvy defensive player capable of manning multiple infield positions. He is also a solid contact hitter with good plate discipline and the ability to steal bags (39 in the last two-and-a-half seasons). While Lopez has been having an off year with a crummy .210 batting average, he did hit .300 with a .744 OPS for the Royals just two years ago.

That is a nice, low-risk trade for the 67-36 Braves ahead of the deadline, especially for just the price of Hearn (who had made only one appearance for them since being acquired a week prior for cash considerations). Lopez has two more years left of team control and could be the latest instance of Kansas City’s trash becoming Atlanta’s treasure.