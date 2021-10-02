 Skip to main content
Braves GM offered Freddie Freeman awesome gift for winning NL East

October 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves on Thursday clinched the NL East for the fourth straight season. Executive Alex Anthopoulos joined the team in late 2017 and has been in charge of the front office for all four titles. He called this one the most special and even offered Freddie Freeman a cool present to celebrate.

Anthopoulos told the assembled media on Thursday that they installed a soft serve ice cream machine in the clubhouse around June at Freeman’s request. Anthopoulos told Freeman that if the team won the division, the exec would send the first baseman a soft serve machine too as a celebratory gift.

It sounds like Freeman appreciated the offer but politely declined.

That was a cool gesture from Anthopoulos, who noted that Freeman’s son Charlie would have been excited about the gift.

There’s not much better than a soft serve machine. Throw in a toppings bar and you’re really rolling. The only time ice cream is not a good thing is when it’s coming from Daniel Snyder.

