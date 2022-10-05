 Skip to main content
Braves legend gloats over team’s comeback to win NL East

October 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Greg Maddux ready to pitch

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves hall of fame pitcher Greg Maddux throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to game five of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating.

The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.

Greg Maddux, who won the NL East 10 times while playing for the Braves, loved what he saw.

“Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets. Congrats Atlanta!” Maddux tweeted on Tuesday night.

The “after 2 decades” likely refers to when Maddux last played for the Braves, which was 2003. Maddux played for four MLB teams during his 23-year Hall of Fame career, but he is most strongly remembered for his dominant time in Atlanta. Apparently those Atlanta ties still weigh strongly for him too.

It’s hard not to be impressed with the way the Braves finished the season to clinch their fifth straight division title. The Braves went 21-6 in June and won 18 games apiece in July, August and September. They capped it all off by sweeping the Mets over the weekend to take a 2-game lead in the division.

