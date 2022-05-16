Braves had major issues with haunted Milwaukee team hotel

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is allegedly haunted. It’s also a frequent team hotel for teams the Milwaukee Brewers are hosting, which can make for some stories.

The Atlanta Braves can attest to that. While it doesn’t sound like any players experienced any explicit issues with the supernatural, they certainly had a miserable trip. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Braves players dealt with a power outage, low water pressure, and no hot water at the Pfister on Monday.

Road trip! There are issues (and maybe still are) at the Braves’ team hotel in Milwaukee (the Pfister). The power went out this morning. Also no hot water and little to no water pressure on most floors, according to two people. Players could shower at stadium. Yikes. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) May 16, 2022

No, those issues do not sound much like what one player described after staying at the supposedly haunted hotel. However, is it really that crazy to think that the evil spirits might be throwing the Braves off in a more subtle way?

The Braves are definitely not the only team that have had to deal with something like this. Maybe they can reach out to NBA teams that have stayed in Oklahoma City for some assistance.