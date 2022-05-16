 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 16, 2022

Braves had major issues with haunted Milwaukee team hotel

May 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Atlanta Braves stadium

Oct 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fans in the Battery prior to game three of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is allegedly haunted. It’s also a frequent team hotel for teams the Milwaukee Brewers are hosting, which can make for some stories.

The Atlanta Braves can attest to that. While it doesn’t sound like any players experienced any explicit issues with the supernatural, they certainly had a miserable trip. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Braves players dealt with a power outage, low water pressure, and no hot water at the Pfister on Monday.

No, those issues do not sound much like what one player described after staying at the supposedly haunted hotel. However, is it really that crazy to think that the evil spirits might be throwing the Braves off in a more subtle way?

The Braves are definitely not the only team that have had to deal with something like this. Maybe they can reach out to NBA teams that have stayed in Oklahoma City for some assistance.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus