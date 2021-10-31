Braves pitcher had funny message for Tyler Matzek after losing no-hitter

The Atlanta Braves were just a few outs away from a combined World Series no-hitter in Game 3, but the effort fell short when Tyler Matzek gave up a bloop single in the 8th inning. Apparently he’s been hearing about it from at least one of his teammates.

Luke Jackson, one of Matzek’s fellow Braves relievers, told reporters Sunday that he’s been joking with Matzek about how that hit might have cost them a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Luke Jackson on what he told Tyler Matzek after Matzek gave up the first hit in Game 3: “I told him it’s his fault we’re not in the Hall of Fame.” — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) October 31, 2021

Jackson has a point. Obviously it wouldn’t have gotten them inducted individually, but Cooperstown probably would have liked some equipment to recognize a World Series no-hitter, even a combined one.

That’s pretty harsh on Matzek, though. Aledmys Diaz’s 8th inning single was a blooper at best. If anyone is to blame for the lost no-hitter, it might actually be the Braves fans.

Photo: Oct 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) reacts in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports