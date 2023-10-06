Braves mascot gets into bizarre social media fight with Phillies fans

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will open their highly-anticipated National League Division Series matchup on Saturday, and the Braves’ mascot is ready — maybe a bit too ready.

Braves mascot Blooper has an X account under his name that is often used to share an array of thoughts and musings. On Friday, the account tweeted “one more day” in anticipation of the start of the NLDS. Naturally, some Phillies fans quickly invaded Blooper’s mentions, with one even responding “til your death.”

That did not sit well with the Braves mascot, who sent out a series of messages critical of Phillies fans and the Philly Phanatic.

my favorite thing about Philly fans is how well adjusted they are, probably the most even keel fanbase out there https://t.co/UIHKBe0xhp — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023

I get that the Phanatic is an OG but his last highlight was recorded with a flash bulb, it’s shocking you guys hate Dallas so much because you relive Phanatic’s glory days the same way they relive their super bowls https://t.co/bRHDq6hV8k — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023

I was told Philly fans were tough but apparently if you just point out the fact that their mascot is famous because he’s old, they’ll cry and threaten you. unserious behavior — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 6, 2023

This was probably meant to be in fun, but it is really just a classic example of feeding the trolls. Phillies fans will definitely consider it a win that they managed to get such a rise out of a rival mascot.

The Phillies and Braves are both playing great baseball, and the Braves will want to avenge last year’s NLDS loss. The rivalry has even taken a bit of a personal turn, too. That would even seem to apply to the mascots.