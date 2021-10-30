Braves organist had savage way of taunting Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve is not exactly Mr. Popular these days, especially whenever he is playing on the road. But the reception that he got at Truist Park on Friday was particularly savage.

The Houston Astros infielder Altuve heard it from the Atlanta Braves crowd as he led off Game 3 of the World Series. They rained down very loud chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” on Altuve as he stepped up to the plate.

Incredibly loud “Cheater! Cheater!” chants for Altuve 👀 pic.twitter.com/hFN92M69Ar — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 30, 2021

It got even worse from there for the ex-AL MVP. During Altuve’s next at-bat in the top of the third inning, the organist for the Braves played “I’m a Little Teapot” to taunt him, per Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated.

Now that’s cold.

Altuve, who has become the face of the Astros’ cheating scandal, is one of the shortest players in baseball at 5-foot-6. He would go on to strike out in the at-bat, much to the delight of the Atlanta crowd.

This is nothing new for Altuve, who heard profane chants on the road during Houston’s last playoff series. But the Braves organist definitely did him dirty with that song selection on Friday.

