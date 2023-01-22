Braves pitcher has new ‘Major League’-inspired jersey number

Spencer Strider worships at the altar of Jobu like a proper man of culture.

Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed this weekend that the Atlanta Braves pitcher Strider, who wore No. 65 over his first two MLB seasons, now has a new jersey number, No. 99. Toscano also revealed the inspiration behind the new number — Strider’s favorite movie is “Major League,” and he is a big fan of the character Rick Vaughn (who wears 99).

“Major League,” the 1989 film, is a big cult classic, especially among baseball fans. Vaughn, played by Charlie Sheen, is one of the main characters in the movie and is known for his fiery heater but overall poor command (earning Vaughn the nickname “Wild Thing”). Sheen would reprise the character in the 1994 sequel “Major League II” (in which Vaughn features more heavily).

Strider, meanwhile, can touch triple digits as well but has far better control, going 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 31 appearances for the Braves last season. He is not quite original though in his love for “Major League,” especially seeing as another MLB team went all-out with their fandom of the film several years ago.