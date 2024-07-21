Braves pitching prospect goes viral for his horrific statistics

Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Francisco Vicioso still has a few kinks to work through at the minor league level.

Vicioso went viral over the weekend, and let’s just say he probably would have preferred to remain anonymous. The reason so many people are now familiar with Vicioso is that the 19-year-old currently has some of the most atrocious stats you will ever see. Vicioso has appeared in 10 games in the Dominican Summer League over the past two seasons. He has an ERA of 60.00, and that only tells a fraction of the story.

Vicioso has thrown an absurd 35 wild pitches in three innings. He also has 28 walks and has hit four batters. As if all of that wasn’t bad enough, the right-hander has committed three fielding errors.

In three appearances last year, Vicioso managed to record just one out. He finished the year 0-2 with 13 earned runs allowed and a 351.00 ERA. He has allowed 7 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings this year.

The good news for Vicioso is he has nowhere to go but up.