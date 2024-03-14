Braves reuniting with key member of 2021 World Series team

The Atlanta Braves are bringing back a player for a third tour of duty.

The Braves announced on Thursday that they have signed outfielder Adam Duvall. They are giving him a one-year major-league contract worth $3 million for the 2024 season.

Duvall, 35, is definitely a hero around those parts. He played for Atlanta from 2018-20 and then returned for a second stint from 2021-22. When the Braves won the World Series in 2021, Duvall was a major contributor. He was a Gold Glover in right field that year, led the NL in RBIs with 113, and had some clutch hitting moments in the postseason (including a grand slam in Game 5 of the World Series against the Houston Astros).

Though Duvall missed nearly half of last season for the Boston Red Sox with a wrist fracture, he still had an impact in his limited run, hitting .247 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs in 92 games. Duvall also has a knack for funny viral moments and will surely be welcomed back warmly by the Braves faithful.