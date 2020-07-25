Video: Braves’ Adam Duvall hit cardboard dog with home run

Adam Duvall clearly has no regard for cardboard canine life.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder took New York Mets lefty Steven Matz deep during the second inning of Saturday’s contest. The blast careened towards the otherwise empty right field bleachers and wound up striking a cardboard dog wearing a Mets uniform. Take a look:

We must protect the cardboard dogs! (Via @Braves)pic.twitter.com/l8cULUmVRK — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 25, 2020

The cardboard image was apparently that of Mets infielder Jeff McNeil’s dog Willow. Seated next to Willow in the stands were cutouts of Mets outfielder Michael Conforto’s two dogs Kali and Griffey.

So uh Adam Duvall just hit Willow McNeil's cutout with a homer. https://t.co/17gObD1OMk — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 25, 2020

The dogs may not be the most prominent cutouts in the Citi Field bleachers, but Duvall’s direct bullseye probably indicates that he is more of a cat guy.