Braves get rough injury news about All-Star Austin Riley

August 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Austin Riley in a helmet

Aug 7, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are dealing with yet another injury.

2-time All-Star third baseman Austin Riley is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to a fractured right hand, the Braves announced on Monday.

Riley suffered the injury while batting in the top of the first inning of Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Angels in Anaheim, Calif. He was hit by a pitch and removed from the game.

Riley was batting .256 with 26 doubles and 19 home runs for a .783 OPS this season prior to suffering his hand injury. His Braves entered play on Monday second in the NL East with a 66-58 record. If Riley were to return according to the projected timeline, he might be ready for when the postseason begins should the Braves qualify.

Atlanta now adds Riley to a crowded injury list that also includes Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies.

