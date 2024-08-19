Braves get rough injury news about All-Star Austin Riley

The Atlanta Braves are dealing with yet another injury.

2-time All-Star third baseman Austin Riley is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to a fractured right hand, the Braves announced on Monday.

Austin Riley today underwent an MRI that revealed a right hand fracture. He is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks. Additionally, the club today returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 19, 2024

Riley suffered the injury while batting in the top of the first inning of Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Angels in Anaheim, Calif. He was hit by a pitch and removed from the game.

Austin Riley has been removed from today's game after getting hit by this pitch. pic.twitter.com/uRoiOKSjuw — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 18, 2024

Riley was batting .256 with 26 doubles and 19 home runs for a .783 OPS this season prior to suffering his hand injury. His Braves entered play on Monday second in the NL East with a 66-58 record. If Riley were to return according to the projected timeline, he might be ready for when the postseason begins should the Braves qualify.

Atlanta now adds Riley to a crowded injury list that also includes Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies.