Braves share big update on Ronald Acuña Jr’s knee injury

Atlanta Braves fans can exhale some with Ronald Acuña Jr’s health.

The Braves announced Tuesday that the reigning NL MVP Acuña recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed Acuña is dealing with meniscus irritation in his right knee. Acuña is now set to gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day on March 28, the team adds.

The news was confirmed by Acuña himself, who said Tuesday that he was feeling fine and even started joking around with reporters about his knee.

Ronald Acuña Jr. approached us today leaning on his bat as if it were a cane and then cracked a big smile and started walking normally. He feels fine and wishes he could play today. pic.twitter.com/e5H3vs9S8V — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 5, 2024

Acuña was recently scratched from a spring game due to knee soreness and had to undergo testing, which revealed the meniscus irritation. Of particular concern was that the irritation is to the same knee where Acuña suffered a torn ACL that cost him all of the 2021 season.

It is definitely good news though that Acuña is not dealing with a more serious issue. While the meniscus irritation may still have to be managed throughout the year (especially since he relies on speed on the basepaths and range in the outfield), the Braves have one less thing to worry about amid a roster full of injury risks.