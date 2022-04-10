Braves’ incredible World Series rings include tributes to franchise legend

The Atlanta Braves on Saturday received their rings for winning the World Series last year, and their new jewelry is something special. Not only are the rings beautiful, but they also are incredibly meaningful, including tributes to a franchise legend.

The Braves’ championship rings were made with 755 diamonds in total. That number is the same amount of career home runs hit by Hank Aaron, the longtime MLB career home run leader. There are also 44 emerald cut diamonds on each ring, representing Aaron’s jersey number.

Aaron died in Jan. 2021 at the age of 86. He played 21 seasons for the Braves franchise.

Braves president Derek Schiller said the team wanted to incorporate the late Hall of Famer into their World Series rings.

"Hank (Aaron) was the very first element that we knew we wanted to carry forward in the ring. All of us, every single person who’s part of this organization, realizes what Hank meant to not only the #Braves but to all of baseball, all of sports, and to Atlanta." – Derek Schiller — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) April 10, 2022

Beyond the cool tributes to Aaron, there is much more symbolism in the rings. Team rallying cries/slogans are listed on the rings; there is a spot where each player’s signature appears; a pearl for Joc Pederson is in the ring; and there are symbols for their home runs and trade deadline acquisitions.

The top of the ring also flips up to reveal a replica Truist Field with working LED lights.

Here is a video of the rings: