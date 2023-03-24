Brewers give up on former top prospect

The Milwaukee Brewers are calling it a wrap on one formerly promising player.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported Friday that the Brewers have informed veteran infielder Keston Hiura that he will not make their final roster for the 2023 season. They will attempt to find a trade for Hiura in the coming days but will place him on waivers if unsuccessful, McCalvy adds.

Hiura, now 26, was Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2017 (No. 9 overall). He ranked as the team’s No. 1 prospect heading into the 2018 season and had an encouraging rookie year in 2019 (hitting .303 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in just 84 games).

But the wheels have fallen off for Hiura over these last few seasons. Since 2021, Hiura has hit a woeful .202 with nearly 200 strikeouts in 463 plate appearances. He has also posted subpar defensive metrics in the infield.

#Brewers Keston Hiura struggled w/ balls up in the zone BA/xBA

Up-in: .000/.116

Up-mid: .125/.100

Up-away: .167/.125 wOBA/xwOBA

Up-in: .099/.188

Up-mid: .109/.092

Up-away: .323/.230 Whiff%

Up-in:61%

Up-mid:53%

Up-away:65% Avg LA up-mid:-2 Only 1 hard hit ball up in the zone pic.twitter.com/OwszRx2NMo — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) December 12, 2020

In fairness to Hiura, he has produced some big clutch moments and still has enough raw power to turn his career around. But it looks like that will now have to come with a different team than the one that drafted him.