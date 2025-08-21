Brewers manager Pat Murphy snaps at reporter

The Milwaukee Brewers have been the hottest team in baseball for roughly two months, but you would not know it based on manager Pat Murphy’s attitude after a loss on Wednesday.

Murphy snapped at a reporter after being asked about a team meeting that was held following Wednesday’s loss, and whether the mood in the clubhouse was still positive after dropping three straight games for the first time since May.

“No s–t,” Murphy said when asked if he got a good sense of positivity from the players. “Why wouldn’t you? Are you trying to be negative? I think that’s kind of a dumb question. There’s a great sense. The guys are in great spirits. They’re in line to break a franchise record for wins. Why wouldn’t they be in a great frame of mind? You think that they’re not professional players, you think that would make them think they’re not a good team?”

Pat Murphy on the loss, Miz and his pride in his team’s effort, results notwithstanding pic.twitter.com/ymT8PcqP6B — Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) August 21, 2025

The question seemed pretty mundane, so it was a surprise for Murphy to be so hostile about it. On the other hand, the Brewers are not used to losing lately, and Murphy seemed to think someone was questioning the credentials of a team that had gone 32-8 since the start of July before their most recent series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers have been pulling out wild comeback wins left and right lately. They won on Thursday to improve to 80-48 and re-established a seven-game lead over the Cubs atop the NL Central. Murphy really doesn’t have much to be cranky about, especially since he has a reputation for being pretty affable.